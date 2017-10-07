C3 Pure Fibre
West Bay dock takes pounding in Nate’s winds and waves

October 6, 2017
Joe Avary
1 Min Read
Police are urging the public not to engage in water-related activities this weekend as the forecast predicts the rough seas will continue as tropical storm rough seas.
 
In particular, police advise against boating, swimming, diving, surfboarding and scuba diving.
 
They’re asking boat owners to secure their boats, especially along the south and west sides of the island.
 
Tropical storm Nate was making its presence felt here in Grand Cayman, pounding the island’s west side with high winds and heavy seas. The rough waves rolled in, and trees were swaying in the fresh winds.
 
We’ve been getting calls all day about the conditions at West Bay public beach. The West Bay dock took a beating with wind and waves. Sections of the dock have been washed away due to the heavy surf. By evening time there were several sections missing.
 
Police asking the public to stay out of the water until further notice.
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

