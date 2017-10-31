With 4.02 inches, Saturday becomes the rainiest day of 2017

The sun is shining and Grand Cayman is drying out after a weekend soaking from the system that became tropical storm Philippe.

Cayman is getting back on track with its annual rainfall totals with by far the wettest month of 2017. The National Weather Service has recorded 15.25 inches of rain so far this month. That represents nearly a third of the rainfall we’ve gotten all year. More than half of October’s rain, 8.54 inches, came down since Wednesday (25 October,) where we’ve seen two of the year’s top three rainiest days.

Wednesday the 25th was good for 2.92 inches, just shy of the 3.27 inches that fell back on April 19th. Saturday the 28th was by far the rainiest day of the year, with an impressive total of 4.02 inches. To find a day rainier than last Saturday, you’ll have to take the rainfall roundup time machine all the way back to June 5th of 2015, where nearly 5 inches fell. If you’re keeping score at home, that was 898 days ago.

All this rain has the National Weather Service optimistic that Cayman will be on pace to reach the 30 year average of 56.22 inches for the first time in recent memory.

15.25 inches of rainfall in October, including 8.54 inches over the last week brings Cayman to 46.97 inches for the year, within spitting distance of the 30 year rainfall average of 56.22 inches.

“If we continue like how we are, we will actually be average, if we continue down that trend,” said NWS Senior Meteorological Officer Winston Gall.

2014 and 2015 were both below average, by 14 and 8 inches respectively, but 20-16 entered the history books as the driest year on record. With just 27.98 inches of rain that year – less than half the 50 year average – the dry conditions carried over into 2017, prompting the regional climate centre in Barbados to declare Cayman under a drought in February.

But as evidenced this month, a thorough soaking can put the rainfall totals right back on track.

“Based on the few rain events that we’ve had, and looking back at the 30 year average, it brings us back to the norm,” said Mr. Gall.

With Cayman poised for its best rainfall totals in recent years, Mr. Gall said that doesn’t mean everyone is thrilled by rainy days.

“Of course the rainy season has its advantages and disadvantages, depending on who the persons or agencies are,” said Mr. Gall.

