With new system, Customs aims to do away with mountains of paperwork

The first phase of HM Customs’ ambitious three-year business modernisation plan rolls out 1 November. Among its features: a new online traders portal that will allow importers to submit customs declarations electronically.

According to Customs officials, gone will be the days of waiting hours in the office while shipments to process. Under the new platform, importers will be able to submit declarations electronically from the comfort of their home or office. Additionally, the electronic system will help extricate the department from the crushing mountains of paper records the current process generates.

Reams and reams of paper, stacked in tidy piles in and around Customs employee workspaces, makes up just the tip of iceberg of paperwork Customs deals with on a daily basis.

“We have mountains of papers, filing systems that are overloaded right now with the amount of paper that we have, we have very limited space left,” said Deputy Collector of Customs Kevin Walton.

He showed Cayman 27 the mezzanine level of a Customs warehouse, where the bulk of the hefty paper records are stored.

“Our aim is to go paperless,” said Mr. Walton.

He told Cayman 27 a new electronic platform is a solid first step towards a paperless customs, but it also frees up customs staff to focus on the more essential areas of the job.

“Having that advantage, Customs are able to do Customs work: get involved with compliance management, get involved with intelligence management, do more inspection, do more customers work as far as making sure that people are remaining compliant with customs, border security, enforcement work, not having to be tied down inputting data into computers,” said Mr. Walton.

He said importers have responded well to the changes, which he anticipates will shorten or eliminate lengthy wait times.

“There’s no need for you to sit down at customs 2, 3, 4 hours, waiting until we get through processing your shipment,” said Mr. Walton.

Beyond the promise of more efficient and effective service, Mr. Walton said the fact that the new system is completely Customs owned provides its own upside.

“We own it, we manage it, we can control it, we can make the necessary changes, tweak it, whatever we determine is necessary in order to make sure that it’s functioning properly for our users, as well as for customs,” he said.

The first phase of this three-year business modernisation plan deals mainly with cargo collection, specifically at customs HQ. Subsequent phases will add functionality for courier, parcel post, and in-bond units and border security, support services at the airport for example, and mobilisation.

With less than two weeks to go before the first phase goes live, Customs is encouraging traders to get pre-registered for the new system.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

