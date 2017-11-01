C3 Pure Fibre
1 CRV recovered, 2 still missing

November 21, 2017
Jevaughnie Ebanks
Police say they have recovered one of the three Honda CRV’s that were stolen over the weekend. The 2001 silver CRV was recovered earlier today. Police did not specify how they recovered the car, however is asking the public to be on a look out for the remaining two,  they are described as being silver and purple in color. One is a 1996 model and the other a 1998. The 96 model has a registration number of 126-742. The other has a registration number of Q4405. If anyone sees or has any information about the other vehicles the George Town police station at 949-4222. They can also contact the RCIPS confidential tip line at 949-7777 or the crime stoppers tip line at 800-tips

