10 dirt bikes seized, one man arrested after bikers at Sunday’s Ride of the Century clash with police

One West Bay man has been arrested and ten illegal dirt bikes seized by police after a crackdown on illegal bikers yesterday (26 November.) Police say the bikers reportedly wreaked havoc along Cayman’s main roads as they participated in an unsanctioned riding event.

Today (27 November) Police Commissioner Derek Byrne announced the creation of a task force, headed by Deputy Commissioner Kurt Walton, to deal with the issue.

Police had their hands full with illegal dirt bike riders on Sunday as the issue reared its head once again. They say they were flooded with calls and complaints from residents around Cayman about reckless riding by a large group of youths headed from West Bay to East End.

Those riders were part of the R.O.C 2017, an unsanctioned event which saw roughly 200 people participating.

Police say around 3.30pm traffic management unit deployed a roadblock on Bodden Town road to prevent riders from returning to George Town.

Police deployed the helicopter to track the riders stopping at various intervals to assist in capturing bikers, some of whom cut through the residential neighborhood of Midland Acres, while an estimated 75-100 of the bikers charged the roadblock.

Bikers reported charged the officers personally, threw bottles at officers and engaged in other reckless and dangerous acts while charging at the roadblock.

Police commissioner Derek Byrne says what happened on Sunday amounted to offences of dangerous driving, affray, unlawful assembly and dangerous acts among other others.

Police say crowds of motorbikers also blocked an ambulance’s path on Queens Highway, that ambulance was heading towards East End for an emergency medical call on Gumby Dr.

Deputy Police Commissioner, Kurt Walton said, “There is no excuse for the criminally dangerous behavior we saw yesterday and the utter disrespect shown for both the police and other road users. It is pure luck that someone was not killed or seriously injured.”

The arrested man of West Bay is now on police bail, he is facing dangerous driving charges among others, and his ATV has also been seized. Police say are asking for any footage or photos that could help in the investigation. Please contact PC Jodi-Ann Powery at Jodi-Ann.Powery@rcips.ky or 916-3277 if you have information.

