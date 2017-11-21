21st Mike Lockwood Memorial Meet brings swimming community together

Stingray Swim Club, Grand Cayman, 22 November 2017: The 21 st Annual Pirates Week Mike Lockwood Memorial Swim Meet took place November 16 th – 19 th at the Lions Aquatic Centre; hosted by Stingray Swim Club (SSC) and attended by visiting swimmers from local clubs Camana Bay Aquatic Club (CBAC), Seven Mile Swimmers (SMS), and Special Olympics of the Cayman Islands (SOCI). Mr Michael Lockwood, Mike Lockwood’s son, former Stingray member, current President of CIASA and a masters’ swimmer was on deck on the first night of the meet. Delivering brief opening comments, Michael reflected on his father’s firm belief that all children should learn how to swim and the pride he would get from seeing so many young swimmers taking part in this meet. “Swimming and water safety were never far from his mind. He ensured that swimming, both this Swim Meet and the 5K Open Water, were a part of Pirates Week. It means a great deal to my family that Stingray continues to pay tribute to him with this meet.”

The Pirates Week Swim Meet, Cayman’s first 4-day swim meet, provides swimmers with the opportunity to compete in all events and distances – and when Mike Lockwood passed away,

Stingray Swim Club and former Stingray and National Coach, Dave Kelsheimer decided to rename the meet the Mike Lockwood Memorial Pirates Week Meet. A new component of this meet is the food collection for the Lions Food Pantry. Stingray invited all swimmers taking part to bring donations of dry foods for the pantry, and again, Cayman’s swimmers stepped up and the collected items will be donated to the Lions Club. This was an exciting year for the Mike Lockwood memorial meet. The relay competitions were fierce, and the buzz on deck really gave the meet a strong team atmosphere. Stingray was able to walk away with countless life time best swims and even qualified a couple swimmers for the National Junior team. December is when we are trying to be at our best in the short course season and I believe this past weekend gave our swimmers the confidence they need heading into the

qualifying periods.

Overall standings

1st Stingray Swim Club 989pts

2nd Camana Bay Aquatic 665pts

3rd Seven Mile Swimmers 363pts

4th Brac Barracudas 24pts

5th Special Olympics 9pts

High Points Winners

Girls U6 – Leila Coak (Unattached)

Girls 7-8 Libby Lea Neverilova (SMS)

Girls 9-10 Lila Higgo (CBAC)

Girls 11-12 Jillian Crooks (CBAC)

Girls 13-14 Sabine Ellison (CBAC)

Girls 15 over Alison Jackson (SSC)

Boys U6 Eben Lindley (Unattached)

Boys 7-8 Charlie Dickson (SMS)

Boys 9-10 Dominic Hilton (SMS)

Boys 11-12 Stefano Bonati (CBAC)

Boys 13-14 Jake Bailey (SSC)

Boys 15 over Jordan Crooks (CBAC)

Meet Director Kathy Jackson said “meets such as this one are not possible without many, many volunteer hours from certified officials who ensure meet runs according to FINA regulations to timers, to concession stand sales people, photographers and more. Thank you to all our volunteers who come together meet after meet, putting in hours and hours of their time and making

swimming, in my opinion, one of the best run competitive sports in Cayman. Thank you too, to our swimmers for being incredible competitors and to their families who

support them, and most importantly drive them to their very many training sessions.”

