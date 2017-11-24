Basketball: Bearcats win inaugural Cayman Islands Classic

The inaugural Cayman Islands Classic came to end with the NCAA’s 12th ranked Cincinnati Bearcats defeating the Wyoming Cowboys 78-53. Tournament MVP Gary Clark scored 17 points while pulling down 6 rebounds. Over three days, Clark finished the tournament with 49 points, 28 boards and 7 assists. Cincinnati held Wyoming to just 15 field goals for the game. Clark said it was a total team effort on both sides of the court.

“You just have to really pay attention to the scout, and stick to the plan, and our guys stuck to the plan early and kept them out of their rhythm.”

Senior forward Kyle Washington said the team set the expectations high prior to the tournament.

“We don’t underestimate any competition, we had our mindset on winning it. We just want to keep on going.”

Head Coach Mick Cronin said Clark was dominant.

“We had Gary who was an All-American. I was watching him coming into his own in front of your eyes. Hopefully he keeps that look in his eyes.”

Clark added the experience at the tournament was positive.

“It was amazing, this weather coming from Cincinnati. The people were amazing, and made us feel very comfortable. It was just fun to be out here, we hope Coach tries to come back next year and each year.”

Cincinnati improved to 6-0 with the win, while the loss was Wyoming’s first of the season, bringing their record to 4-1.

Here’s a look at all the scores from day three at the Cayman Classic:

7th/8th place game

Iowa 95

UAB 85

Jordan Bohanon – UI

30 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST

5th/6th place game

South Dakota State 94

Buffalo 80

Mike Daum – SDSU

34 PTS, 6 REB, 2 BLK

3rd/4th place game Louisiana 82 Richmond 76 Frank Bartley – ULL 24 PTS, 6 STL, 4 AST

