Basketball: Jackrabbits and the ‘Dauminator’ a team to watch at Cayman Classic

Just six days away from the inaugural ‘Cayman Classic’, South Dakota State University Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger says fans will be entertained with their brand of basketball.

“We return seven of our top nine players. We’re lead by junior Mike Daum, whose the nation’s leading returning scorer. Very skilled forward, extremely talented and scores the ball in a lot of ways. We’re a very unique basketball team, we play a lot of inside-out because of Mike’s ability to score the ball on the perimeter and in the paint. We are very fun to watch.”

Daum is coming off a historic season where he averaged 25.1 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, earning him Summit Player of the Year. Daum also broke the school’s single-season scoring record with 878 points. The Jackrabbits are just one of two teams in the Cayman Classic to play in last year’s NCAA ‘March Madness’ division one tournament. As the 16th seed in the West Regional bracket, the school lost to eventual finalist Gonzaga University 66-46 in the opening round.

The tournament, which features eight NCAA division one teams, kicks off Monday 20 November at the John Gray High School Gymnasium.

Here’s a look at all the day one match ups:

Game 1: Louisiana-Lafayette vs Iowa

12:00 pm

Game 2: South Dakota State vs Wyoming

2:30 pm

Game 3: Richmond at Alabama-Birmingham

5:00 pm

Game 4: Buffalo at Cincinnati

7:30 pm

