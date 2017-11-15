C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Sports

Basketball: Jackrabbits and the ‘Dauminator’ a team to watch at Cayman Classic

November 14, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Just six days away from the inaugural ‘Cayman Classic’, South Dakota State University Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger says fans will be entertained with their brand of basketball.

“We return seven of our top nine players. We’re lead by junior Mike Daum, whose the nation’s leading returning scorer. Very skilled forward, extremely talented and scores the ball in a lot of ways. We’re a very unique basketball team, we play a lot of inside-out because of Mike’s ability to score the ball on the perimeter and in the paint. We are very fun to watch.”

Daum is coming off a historic season where he averaged 25.1 points per game and 8.1 rebounds, earning him Summit Player of the Year. Daum also broke the school’s single-season scoring record with 878 points. The Jackrabbits are just one of two teams in the Cayman Classic to play in last year’s NCAA ‘March Madness’ division one tournament. As the 16th seed in the West Regional bracket, the school lost to eventual finalist Gonzaga University 66-46 in the opening round.

The tournament, which features eight NCAA division one teams, kicks off Monday 20 November at the John Gray High School Gymnasium.

Here’s a look at all the day one match ups:

Game 1: Louisiana-Lafayette vs Iowa
12:00 pm
 
Game 2: South Dakota State vs Wyoming
2:30 pm
 
Game 3: Richmond at Alabama-Birmingham
5:00 pm
 
Game 4: Buffalo at Cincinnati
7:30 pm
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: