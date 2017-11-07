Cayman Finance CEO Jude Scott Monday (6 November) defends Cayman amid the Paradise Papers controversy.
Big Story: Scott defends Cayman, says Paradise Papers politically motivated
November 7, 2017
1 Min Read
