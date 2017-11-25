Bodden Town girls missing

Two Bodden Town girls reported missing yesterday (23 November) remain unaccounted for tonight.

Teens Ukelia Dixon, 16, and Motesha Mothen, 15, are both students at John Gray High School. They were last seen when they were dropped off at school. They did not turn up to their pick up locations and have since not been found.

Ms. Dixon has shoulder length dark hair, green eyes and is light brown in complexion. Ms. Mothen has black hair, brown eyes and is brown in complexion.

They were last seen wearing their school uniforms.

This is third time in recent months Ms. Mothen was reported missing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the police tip line at 949-7777.

