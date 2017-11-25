C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
News

Bodden Town girls missing

November 24, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Two Bodden Town girls reported missing yesterday (23 November) remain unaccounted for tonight.
Teens Ukelia Dixon, 16, and Motesha Mothen, 15, are both students at John Gray High School. They were last seen when they were dropped off at school. They did not turn up to their pick up locations and have since not been found.
Ms. Dixon has shoulder length dark hair, green eyes and is light brown in complexion. Ms. Mothen has black hair, brown eyes and is brown in complexion.
They were last seen wearing their school uniforms.
This is third time in recent months Ms. Mothen was reported missing.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Bodden Town police station at 947-2220 or the police tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Eclipse Christmas
Clean Gas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: