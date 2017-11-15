Boxing: Cayman wins three at Amateur Boxing Alliance Championships in London

Three of Cayman’s boxers were victorious at the Amateur Boxing Alliance Championships at the Chingford Assemble Hall in London, England Sunday 12 November. Here’s a look at all the results:

Brandy Barnes (CAY) defeats Saima Saikh (ENG) 48KG

Head Coach Ryan Barrett: “For the first two rounds, she boxed beautifully, winning on points, sticking to what we’ve working on the last four weeks, hit and move, getting all the fundamentals right.”

Alexander Smith (CAY) defeats Anvish Patel (ENG) 57KG

Head Coach Ryan Barrett: “He started the fight really strong and hard, which was required, as he was fighting a 27-year old man from Peacock Gym in London, which are renowned for bringing along of top class professional boxers. For the first two rounds, Alex was pushing his guy around, and giving him a torrid time. Third round was a little tougher, the guy came out and tried to push Alex back. Alex came out with an impressive time. In the period of time Alex has been here, he’s been sparring with many top class amateurs and a few professionals, so he’s got some top class rounds under his belt, and all that hard work came paid off come the final on Sunday.”

Dariel Ebanks (CAY) defeats Tim Olla (ENG) 81KG

Head Coach Ryan Barrett: “His opponent was a very strong kid, he’s won 20 of his last 23 fights. First round was relatively close, Dariel was hitting him with some body shots, which was our plan to slow him down early because the guy was very tall. Second round, Dariel took completely over and out boxed him and really started to rock him, and hit him with head and body shots. Third was pretty much a 50/50 round, Dariel had to dig deep, as the guy really tried to push hard and get a win. Fourth round, Dariel really opened up and busted this guy up, ended up shutting both his eyes, he had two big marks under each eye. Very impressive by Dariel.

Next up for Cayman’s boxers is the Caribbean Championships in St. Lucia starting 13th December. Cayman will send a group of 10 to the competition:

Dariel Ebanks

Diego Rodriguez

Alex Smith

Aaron Miller

Deandre Rowe

Thase Watler

Keanu McField-Jackson

Chambria Dalhouse Brandy Barnes Neandra Forbes-Morgan

Hopkin Ebanks, the fourth boxer sent to the training camp at the Gumshield Gym in London, England did not fight at the tournament:

CIBA President Leyla Jackson: “Hopkin has decided to take some time away from boxing to focus on getting a good job so that he can help his family.”

