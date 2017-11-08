C3 Pure Fibre
Boxing: Ebanks eyes 2nd gold as CIBA names 10 for Caribbean Championships

November 7, 2017
Jordan Armenise
Cayman’s 2016 Caribbean Championship gold medalist Dariel Ebanks says he hopes for the same result at this year’s competition in St. Lucia 11th December, however it won’t be at his traditional Light Heavyweight class.

“We’re taking the weight off, I’ll be fighting at 75kg, which is something new to me. It’s lighter but I’ll be stronger, and I’m pretty confident I’ll get the gold medal at the Caribbean Championships.”

Ebanks, who is currently in England at Technical Director Ryan Barrett’s Gumshield Boxing Gym, tops the list of 10 Caymanian boxers headed to the region’s top competition.

Here’s a look at all the boxers headed to the 2017 Caribbean Championships:

Team Cayman: Men (7)
Dariel Ebanks
Diego Rodriguez
Alex Smith
Aaron Miller
Deandre Rowe
Thase Watler
Keanu McField-Jackson
 
Team Cayman: Women (3)
Chambria Dalhouse
Brandy Barnes
Neandra Forbes-Morgan
 
CIBA President Leyla Jackson released the following statement:
 

“I am very, very excited to announce Cayman Islands Boxing Association’s delegation for the Caribbean Championships 2017. As you are aware, Elite Marble and Granite funded international consultant James Beckles to work with us, to try and improve/modernize and restructure the programme over the last three weeks. Mr. Beckles had the opportunity to see our young boxers in action at Champions Night last Sunday. He assisted us in putting together a very talented team for the Caribbean Championships (also known as the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament). For many of them, this will be their first opportunity to box at an international level and the Championships will be an excellent platform for them to represent Team Cayman, assess their skills and gain crucial competition exposure in a developmental setting.

Even though technically he is too young for the competition at 12 years old, Mr Beckles is also trying to source opponents for Aldene ‘Jr’ Forbes-Morgan so that he can gain international experience as well.

The development opportunities also extend beyond the boxers. CIBA Board member Ernest Barnes is also hoping to enhance his skills by attending the coaching course being provided at the competition. Rogerio Pitta is training towards his 1-Star AIBA Referee and Judges Qualification course.”

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

