Boxing: Ebanks eyes 2nd gold as CIBA names 10 for Caribbean Championships

Cayman’s 2016 Caribbean Championship gold medalist Dariel Ebanks says he hopes for the same result at this year’s competition in St. Lucia 11th December, however it won’t be at his traditional Light Heavyweight class.

“We’re taking the weight off, I’ll be fighting at 75kg, which is something new to me. It’s lighter but I’ll be stronger, and I’m pretty confident I’ll get the gold medal at the Caribbean Championships.”

Ebanks, who is currently in England at Technical Director Ryan Barrett’s Gumshield Boxing Gym, tops the list of 10 Caymanian boxers headed to the region’s top competition.

Here’s a look at all the boxers headed to the 2017 Caribbean Championships:

Team Cayman: Men (7) Dariel Ebanks Diego Rodriguez Alex Smith Aaron Miller Deandre Rowe Thase Watler Keanu McField-Jackson

Team Cayman: Women (3)

Chambria Dalhouse

Brandy Barnes

Neandra Forbes-Morgan

CIBA President Leyla Jackson released the following statement:

“I am very, very excited to announce Cayman Islands Boxing Association’s delegation for the Caribbean Championships 2017. As you are aware, Elite Marble and Granite funded international consultant James Beckles to work with us, to try and improve/modernize and restructure the programme over the last three weeks. Mr. Beckles had the opportunity to see our young boxers in action at Champions Night last Sunday. He assisted us in putting together a very talented team for the Caribbean Championships (also known as the Caribbean Development Boxing Tournament). For many of them, this will be their first opportunity to box at an international level and the Championships will be an excellent platform for them to represent Team Cayman, assess their skills and gain crucial competition exposure in a developmental setting. Even though technically he is too young for the competition at 12 years old, Mr Beckles is also trying to source opponents for Aldene ‘Jr’ Forbes-Morgan so that he can gain international experience as well. The development opportunities also extend beyond the boxers. CIBA Board member Ernest Barnes is also hoping to enhance his skills by attending the coaching course being provided at the competition. Rogerio Pitta is training towards his 1-Star AIBA Referee and Judges Qualification course.”

