BREAKING: 10th arrest in probe involving Immigration officials

November 7, 2017
Kevin Morales
Cayman’s Anti-Corruption Commission makes a 10th arrest in a nearly year-long investigation involving several Immigration Department officials.

A 39-year-old man from the Bodden Town area was arrested on suspicion of three corruption-related offences, according to an ACC statement issues late Tuesday (7 November). The offences include Bribery of a Public Officer, Fraud on the Government and Breach of Trust.

Past ACC statements relating to arrests in this investigation specifically noted when public officials were among those arrested. This latest release did not describe the arrested man as a public official.

At least three of those arrested in connection with this probe are public officials.

The ACC says all those arrested in this matter have been bailed.

The first arrest in this matter was made on 19 January. Subsequent arrests were made on 24 January, 27 January, 31 May and now this latest arrest.

Tune into Cayman 27 News at 6 p.m. for more.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

