BREAKING: 11th arrest made ACC corruption probe involving Immigration officials

A 57-year-old female public official has been detained for questioning in the ongoing Anti-Corruption Commission probe into corruption allegations involving Immigration Department staff.

She is the 11th suspect arrested in the probe, which began in January. Of the 11 arrested, at least five are public officials.

The ACC announced the woman’s arrest, which was executed with the assistance of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, in a media statement Tuesday morning (14 November).

The George Town woman has been detained at the Fairbanks Prisoner Detention Centre in connection with suspicion of three offences; Bribery of a Public Officer, Fraud on the Government and Breach of Trust. None of those arrested in connection with the investigation have been named.

Her arrest follows the arrest of a male public official of Bodden Town man last week. The arrests are in connection with an ongoing investigation and follow previous arrests made on 19, 24 and 27 January 2017, 31 May 2017, and 7 November 2017. In total of eleven persons have now been arrested in connection with this matter. The other ten suspects, all of whom remain unnamed, remain on bail.

The ACC says the investigation continues and no further details will be released at this time.

