UPDATE: All clear given at Red Cross

November 23, 2017
Kevin Morales
Earlier tonight (23 November) emergency crews responded to a report of suspected fire at the Cayman Islands Red Cross, according to a CIFS statement issued a short while ago.

Fire Chief David Hails, through the statement sent to Cayman 27, said crews responded to the scene after a smell of smoke was reported.

“Once on site, officers entered the premises in breathing apparatus to carry out a thorough check, and declared the building safe,” Chief Hails  said.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter was on scene earlier this evening and initially reported crews were responding to a gas leak inside the building.

Two fire trucks and an ambulance were on scene. Firefighters could be seen with cylinders that appeared to be similar to air tanks.

Cayman 27 will have the full story tomorrow (24 November) in our 6pm newscast, do tune it.

 

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

