Update: US tourist dies, another hospitalised in water-related incident in West Bay

November 4, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read
A 64-year-old US tourist has died, while another, aged 57, remains in hospital after they encountered difficulties while snorkeling off Cemetery Beach today (4 November.)
According to the RCIPS around 4pm the two adult males, both of whom are on vacation with their families in Cayman, were snorkeling at the West Bay Road, West Bay beach when they started having difficulties swimming.
Fire officers and police, together with members of the public, helped get the men to shore where they administered CPR. Both men were taken to George Town Hospital where the 64-year-old man was later pronounced dead.
The second man remains under observation, but police say his condition is not believed to be life threatening.
RCIPS Marine Department is continuing investigations.
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

