Update: US tourist dies, another hospitalised in water-related incident in West Bay

A 64-year-old US tourist has died, while another, aged 57, remains in hospital after they encountered difficulties while snorkeling off Cemetery Beach today (4 November.)

According to the RCIPS around 4pm the two adult males, both of whom are on vacation with their families in Cayman, were snorkeling at the West Bay Road, West Bay beach when they started having difficulties swimming.

Fire officers and police, together with members of the public, helped get the men to shore where they administered CPR. Both men were taken to George Town Hospital where the 64-year-old man was later pronounced dead.

The second man remains under observation, but police say his condition is not believed to be life threatening.

RCIPS Marine Department is continuing investigations.

