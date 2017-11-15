Cayman Islands weather forecast: 14-15 November

Tue 86°F 76°F FORECAST Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers this morning becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers by this evening. WINDS Northeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Wed 86°F 76°F FORECAST Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS North to northeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Thu 86°F 76°F FORECAST Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers WINDS North at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Slight to moderate with wave of heights of 2 to 4 feet.

Fri 86°F 78°F FORECAST Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers. WINDS North to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet

Sat 87°F 78°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS Northeast at 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.