Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 14-15 November

November 14, 2017
Joe Avary
A decrease in cloudiness and showers are expected from this evening as a broad surface trough over the Cayman area moves east. Radar images continue to show scattered showers in and around the Cayman area moving towards the west to southwest.
 
 
 
 

  • Tue

    Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers this morning becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers by this evening.

    86°F
    76°F
    Cloudy skies with a 60% chance of showers this morning becoming partly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers by this evening.

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Wed

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    76°F
    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    North to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

  • Thu

    Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers

    86°F
    76°F
    Mostly sunny skies with a 20% chance of showers

    North at 10 to 15 knots.

    Slight to moderate with wave of heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Fri

    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    86°F
    78°F
    Mainly fair skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    North to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    87°F
    78°F
    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

