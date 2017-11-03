Cayman Islands weather forecast: 2 November, 2017

SYNOPSIS:

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the northeastern US. Radar images show isolated showers south of the Sister Islands which are drifting towards the southwest.

THE FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70’s °F. Winds will be northeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F. Winds will be northeast at 10 to 15 knots. Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

TIDES:

Today: Low 2:23 p.m. High 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:29 a.m. High 8:57 a.m. Low 3:01 p.m. High 8:27 p.m.

SUNSET: 5:50 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:28 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 5:49 p.m. Tomorrow.

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday evening.

