C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 2 November, 2017

November 2, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

 

SYNOPSIS:

 

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours in association with a high pressure system over the northeastern US.  Radar images show isolated showers south of the Sister Islands which are drifting towards the southwest.

 

THE FORECAST:

 

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% showers. Temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 70’s °F.  Winds will be northeast at 10 to 15 knots.  Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

 

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. Temperatures will rise to the mid to upper 80’s °F.  Winds will be northeast at 10 to 15 knots.  Seas will be moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

 

TIDES:

Today: Low 2:23 p.m. High 7:53 p.m.

Tomorrow: Low 2:29 a.m. High 8:57 a.m. Low 3:01 p.m. High 8:27 p.m.

 

SUNSET: 5:50 p.m. Today. SUNRISE: 6:28 a.m. Tomorrow. SUNSET: 5:49 p.m. Tomorrow.

 

OUTLOOK: is for similar weather conditions through Saturday evening.

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: