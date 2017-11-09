Cayman Islands weather forecast: November 7-8, 2017

|
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Isolated showers are expected today as a surface trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images are currently unavailable.
|
|
Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Isolated showers are expected today as a surface trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images are currently unavailable.
|
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.