C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: November 7-8, 2017

November 8, 2017
Add Comment
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

 

 

Moderate northeasterly winds and seas will continue across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Isolated showers are expected today as a surface trough lingers over the northwest Caribbean. Radar images are currently unavailable.
 
 
 
 

  • Wed

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    Northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave of heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  • Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet

  • Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 15 to 20 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate to rough with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

  • Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    88°F
    78°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers.

    WINDS

    East to northeast at 10 to 15 knots with higher gusts.

    SEA STATE

    Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 fee

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: