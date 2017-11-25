Cayman Water’s ‘Pete Ribbins Memorial Ride’ raises over $6000 for Cayman Hospicecare

With over 150 participants in attendance for the 5th Annual Pete Ribbins Memorial 40k Ride, Cayman Water raised over $6000 for Cayman HospiceCare in honor of their former General Manager. This year, the event added a 5k and 10k walk and run in an effort to increase participation. Daughter Emily Ribbins says the continued support and increased attendance each year is a touching tribute to her late father.

“It’s overwhelming to see how many people are here and supporting him. Anyone that knew him, knew how much he liked sports and how much being athletic meant to him, so just seeing how many people are here getting active on a Sunday morning is overwhelming, and it’s wonderful.”

Caymanian sprinter and two-time Olympic flag bearer Ronald Forbes, who acted as an ambassador for the event, says it’s a cause everyone can relate to.

“Outside of sport, we all have known someone that has dealt with a terminal illness in some way or another. If my efforts could help Cayman Water raise funds to assist Cayman Hospicecare to save a life, I couldn’t say no.”

Forbes also donated one of the marquee prizes on the day: a pair of signed cleats from Grenadian sprinter Kirani James. James won the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics 400 meters and was the first Caribbean athlete to run sub 44 seconds in the event. Forbes says he wanted to help in any way he can, while donating something thoughtful.

“Having a public platform through sport, it was my duty to humanity and not just sport, to use that platform to it’s fullest potential. I thought of many ways in which I could contribute to Cayman Water’s event and the signed shoes by such a humble Olympic champion was just one way I thought would be fitting and beneficial to such a cause.”

Ribbins was born in Burlington, Ontario and played in the Canadian Football League from 1971 to 1977 as both a wide receiver and a defensive back. He passed away December 12, 2010 at the age 63 of Parkinson’s disease.

Each year, Cayman Water matches each dollar raised by the event. This year’s race generated $6261.08 for Cayman Hospicecare.

