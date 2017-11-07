Cayman’s 7th water related death, man dies after difficulties while snorkeling

A man dies Saturday (4 November) in the waters off Cemetery Beach, the seventh water-related death in Cayman this year.

According to police, two American men visiting Cayman were snorkeling in the waters off the West Bay Road, West Bay beach when they encountered difficulties in the water.

Emergency personnel and members of the public helped get them to shore, where CPR was given.

A 64-year-old man was pronounced dead at the hospital, while a 57-year-old man was treated and released the next day.

One dive operator is encouraging people to proceed with caution when entering the waters.

Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter reports.

Don Foster’s Sergio Coni has worked in Cayman’s waters for more than 30 years.

“The ocean might look flat, but the current is there, wind that might take you far away and make it difficult to swim back,” said Operations manager for Don Foster’s Dive, Sergio Coni.

He said he’s dealt with people experiencing distress in the waters and recommends people ensure they’re healthy enough before participating in water sports.

“Person that is probably over the age of 50 perhaps or they know they have some sort of limitation, it will be a good idea to check with their physician to make sure they are healthy enough to take up on that activity,” said Mr. Coni.

Mr. Coni encourages people especially visitors to read up on Cayman’s waters.

“Especially people that are landlocked or they are not familiar with the ocean, getting the right information and the right guidence from the people that are here all the time will make a big difference and the activity,” said Mr. Coni.

Fred Rodriguez is visiting from New York and wishes there was more information provided about Cayman’s waters for first time swimmers.

“If you are going out to there , it should say, there are no lifeguards but these are the tips that you should be careful and maybe they can spell it out , you know the hotel is probably the best location to do it,” said Mr. Rodriguez.

Mr. Rodriguez recommends signs advising beachgoers on water conditions.

“That sign means be careful with currents or this area is more prominent to undertow, I know when I go swimming somewhere in the states they do have that,” said Mr. Rodriguez.

He said these steps could one day go a long way to save someone’s life.

Police said the Marine Department continues to investigate Saturday’s incident.

