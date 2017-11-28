C3 Pure Fibre
Conolly impresses as new Miss Universe crowned

November 27, 2017
Jevaughnie Ebanks
The Miss Universe’s crown now sits on a new head, unfortunately for Cayman it is not our reigning gorgeous queen of the islands Anika Conolly. While Miss Cayman did not place in the Miss Universe pageant last night she did represent the islands extremely well on the global stage impressed the judges with her one of a kind Cayman parrot costume for the national costume show. Miss South Africa Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was the eventual winner followed by first runner-up Miss Colombia Laura González and second runner-up Miss Jamaica Davina Bennett.

