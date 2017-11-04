Darts: De Guzman wins big at 2017 CI Darts Association Awards

2017 Women’s Darts Champion Rosyln De Guzman says winning five honors at the 2017 Cayman Islands Darts Association Awards comes down to a passion for the sport.
“I really love darts.”
De Guzman won the Women’s Championship along with the 2017 Female MVP, Mixed Trio Championship, Female Most Tons and Team Runner-Up. She says practice makes perfect.
“I’m so flattered, because I work so hard for this, everyday practicing, determination.”
Darts Association President Cassius Anglin says the national team is now in place and the program is focused on 2018, which will feature the two biggest regional competitions.
“We’re going away to Trinidad in 2018 to compete in the Caribbean Championships, and the Americas Cup. It’s held every two years, we’ve got our team selected which is eight males and five females.”
Here’s a look at the new national team and all the winners from the 2017 Cayman Islands Darts Association Awards:
2017/18 Cayman Islands National Darts Team
Manager: Cassius Anglin
Coach: Rodan Asuncion
Female players
Rosyl De Guzman
Elvira Meighan
Miriam Rodriguez
Linda Locke
Joycelyn Lorena
Male Players
Hank Ebanks
Richard Campbell
Alizon Agcon
Paul Anglin
Cliff Weeks
Edward Ballantyne
Felix Arriesgado
Fabio Carletti
Individual awards
Female Rookie of the Year: Joycelyn Lorena
Male Rookie of the Year: Avalon Anglin
Female Most Improved: Elvira Meighan
Male Most Improved: Ramjeet Jerryband
Sportsmanship Award: Linda Locke
Female High Finish: Ashley Hardcastle (109)
Male High Finish: Chris Torrie (170)
Low Dart Game: Richard Campbell (13)
Female Most Tons: Rosyl De Guzman (49)
Male Most Tons: Fabio Carletti (92)
Female Most 180s: Miriam Rodriguez (1)
Male Most 180s: Hank Ebanks (6)
Female MVP: Rosyl De Guzman
Male MVP: Fabio Carletti
Darts League Team Trophies
Champions: Team Poison Darts
Runner-up: Team El Tusokeros
Third Place: Team PHKY Killers
National Tournament Awards
Mixed Trio Champions: Eugene De Guzman, Rosyl De Guzman, Feliz Arriesgado
Mixed Trio Runners-up: Paul Anglin, Miriam Rodriguez, Neville Parker
Mixed Doubles Champions: Paul Anglin and Miriam Rodriguez
Mixed Doubles Runners-up: Earl Smith and Irma Smith
Ladies Doubles Champions: Linda Locke and Ashley Hardcastle
Ladies Doubes Runners-up: Miriam Rodriguez and Elvira Meighan
Men’s Doubles Champions: Hank Ebanks and Cliff Weeks
Men’s Doubles Runners-up: Earl Smith and Norrin Stewart
Ladies Singles Champion: Rosyl De Guzman
Ladies Singles Runner-up: Nida Jemina
Men’s Singles Champion: Earl Smith
Men’s Singles Runner-up: Neville Parker
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.