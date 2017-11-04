Day of Beauty for a good cause

Primped and pampered for all the right reasons — that was the idea behind Sunday’s (29 October) Day of Beauty at Saleena’s Beauty Center.

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens helped organise the event, which was a fundraiser to help combat breast cancer and help those also living with the disease.

“It’s our signature project and we do this every year, mainly to purchase mammograms on island for people who can’t afford them,” Lions Club of Tropical Gardens member Pat Bazell-Taylor said.

Organizers said they raised about $1,800 through the event.

