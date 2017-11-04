C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

Day of Beauty for a good cause

November 4, 2017
Add Comment
Paul Lankford
1 Min Read

Primped and pampered for all the right reasons — that was the idea behind Sunday’s (29 October) Day of Beauty at Saleena’s Beauty Center.

The Lions Club of Tropical Gardens helped organise the event, which was a fundraiser to help combat breast cancer and help those also living with the disease.

“It’s our signature project and we do this every year, mainly to purchase mammograms on island for people who can’t afford them,”  Lions Club of Tropical Gardens member Pat Bazell-Taylor said.

Organizers said they raised about $1,800 through the event.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts

Paul Lankford

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: