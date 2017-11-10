C3 Pure Fibre
Delay in Jackson Point fuel tank fire probe caused by lack of access

November 9, 2017
Kevin Morales
One of the agencies tasked with finding out what sparked July’s Jackson Point fuel tank blaze says a lack of access has delayed the investigation.

SOL Petroleum representatives say it’s because they’re waiting on necessary equipment to become available.

Utility Regulation and Competition Office Deputy CEO Alee Fa’amoe says the investigation is ongoing. Chief Fuels Inspector Duke Monroe says OfReg’s investigation is in its penultimate stages and a preliminary report should be done in two to three weeks.

“There’s been a delay in getting access to the tank because of operational and safety issues at the facility,” Mr. Fa’amoe told those in the LA for Finance Committee. “Work is being done to clear that tank and provide our team with the access to the inside of the tank that we need to conduct the inspection.” 

According to a statement from SOL: 

“SOL wishes to advise that the investigation remains very active and that we are committed to bringing the process to its conclusion.

The tank has been safely emptied and ventilated and the tank bottom cleaned as planned to allow access to the inside of the tank to the inspection team. Specialized equipment is required for the next phase of the investigation.

This equipment was ordered and manufactured overseas and arrived on island last week, and is currently being checked in a mock up to ensure it is functioning correctly.”

No one was injured in the fire, where a tank holding roughly 14,000 barrels of diesel caught fire.

