DOA representative absent for 12 consecutive NCC meetings

The National Conservation Council’s thirteen members represent a range of competencies and relevant government departments, but the director of one agency, a statutory council member, has been absent for every public general meeting to date.

According to meeting minutes, Department of Agriculture Director Adrian Estwick has been absent for each of the council’s twelve general meetings to date. The council said Mr. Estwick’s absenteeism has not yet hampered the council’s ability to function.

“The council previously raised DOA (director or delegate) participation with Mr. Estwick, and the then-ministers for agriculture and environment, in February 2017 as council believes that it is important to have direct input from the department of agriculture, especially on matters where the animals law and the NCL intersect,” said council secretary John Bothwell in response to Cayman 27 inquiries.

Cayman 27 also reached out to Mr. Estwick. He said the DOA participated in some early technical working group meetings, but he admits having some troubles with attendance after missing the initial public meeting. He said the DOA, for its part, is in communication with the council and compliant with its functions, especially as they relate to alien species.

