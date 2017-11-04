DOE-Starfish population is robust

Deputy Director of the Department of Environment Tim Austin says Cayman’s Starfish population is robust.

Last night (02 November) Cayman 27 brought you a story about a tour operator who expressed concerns about the Starfish population at Starfish point in North Side.

The tour operator said the decreasing numbers were due to tourists taking the animals out of the water, today (03 November) Mr. Austin responded to those concerns.

He said the Starfish population fluctuates, but he does not have data on why. He said if something happened to the Starfish population, research and resources would be put in to find out why.

He reminded the public that the Starfish is a protected species.

