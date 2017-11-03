C3 Pure Fibre
DVDL: E-plates piling up as vehicle owners leave new plates

November 2, 2017
Kevin Morales
Police and drivers licensing leaders are urging the public to pick up their new license plates, saying there are rooms full of uncollected plates.

The new electronic plates were introduced earlier this year and include radio frequency identification chips. They’ve come under scrutiny by some in the community who are fearful the plates will allow law enforcement and government agencies to “track” their whereabouts.

Those at the DVDL have denied the plates can be used to pinpoint a vehicle’s exact location.

They say vehicle owners should no longer be driving with temporary registration plates as the new plates are ready for collection.

