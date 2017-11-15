East End Primary Protest comes to an end, new teacher assigned

Pupils at East End Primary School returned to their classrooms today (14 November) as parents ended their protest action. Last week parents took their children out of the school for two days, demanding a proper teacher be assigned to the Fifth grade class, Cayman 27’s Philipp Richter has this report.

The two day strike at East End primary has now come to an end as a new substitute teacher has been provided for the Fifth grade class.

“The kids not having a replacement teacher, it takes a lot of time and energy from the kids learning, they’re not learning properly, they’re behind on certain subjects,” said Parent, Joy Boucher.

Mrs. Boucher said this is one of the reasons why parents protested the school, she said this is not the first time it took weeks for a replacement teacher to be implemented.

“A similar situation, where the teacher was removed, it was removed for eight weeks, being that that was 18 months ago, the children are now behind already,” said Mrs. Boucher.

She stood by the parent’s actions, saying students fall behind by having to adjust to new teachers and teaching methods.

“So it was very crucial that we had to do it, we had to step in, we didn’t want to wait until 8 weeks again, we made sure that we nipped it in the bud right away,” said Mrs. Boucher.

Last Thursday (9 November) when the protest began, the Department of Education Services presented a substitute teacher, but the parents did not agree.

“She hasn’t been in a teaching background for a long time, she hasn’t been in the classroom and so because of that they felt that they needed someone that’s already there interacting with kids on a regular basis,” said Mrs. Boucher.

Another replacement teacher was found and was supposed to begin on Friday, but due to the protest, his first day of class was Tuesday instead.

“We’re thankful that Mrs. O’Connor, the Minister of Education, she was able to send us a replacement teacher whose qualified and we’re happy with the results that we received within the two days that we asked for,” said Mrs. Boucher.

The original Fifth grade teacher was removed following a police investigation, that investigation is still ongoing.

