C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News Politics

Eden calls for Gov’t action on foreclosure, resist pressure for gay marriages

November 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Veteran MLA Anthony Eden urges a return to Christian values in the governance of Cayman as he pleads for government to help Caymanians losing their homes.
Mr. Eden opened today’s (6 November) budget debate session in the LA with his plea for compassion.  Later in the same speech he took aim at Dr. Leonardo Raznovich’s push for local same-sex couple’s marriage to be accepted in Cayman. He said leaders have the power to save Cayman.
“At times we seem to be on a slippery slope. As leaders, we can make a difference by example, do that which is right for our people and He will continue to bless these islands,” Mr. Eden said.
The budget debate is winding up in the LA.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: