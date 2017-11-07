Eden calls for Gov’t action on foreclosure, resist pressure for gay marriages

Veteran MLA Anthony Eden urges a return to Christian values in the governance of Cayman as he pleads for government to help Caymanians losing their homes.

Mr. Eden opened today’s (6 November) budget debate session in the LA with his plea for compassion. Later in the same speech he took aim at Dr. Leonardo Raznovich’s push for local same-sex couple’s marriage to be accepted in Cayman. He said leaders have the power to save Cayman.

“At times we seem to be on a slippery slope. As leaders, we can make a difference by example, do that which is right for our people and He will continue to bless these islands,” Mr. Eden said.

The budget debate is winding up in the LA.

