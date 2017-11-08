Eden joins with Government in budget vote

Savannah MLA Anthony Eden broke rank last night (6 November) becoming the only Opposition MLA to cast his vote on the budget.

He used it to vote in favour of Government’s 2018/2019 spending plan.

It was the vote that took many by surprise in the LA, the Savannah MLA joining with the government to pass the budget, especially after the voting trend before him where all other Opposition MLAs abstained from voting. All government members voted in favour except Bernie Bush, who was absent.

Finance Minister Hon. Roy McTaggart wrapped up the debate Monday night (7 November.)

“The government has managed its revenue and expenditure plans in such a manner that it demonstrates fiscal prudence, why? Because we understand it will induce economic growth,” Mr. McTaggart said.

In his contribution Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin tackled employment. He said Caymanians must be properly prepared for the workforce and not expect to be given opportunities solely because of their citizenship.

“That Mr Speaker is an incredibly dangerous mindset. It is a mindset that is going, if it completely takes root, it is going to undermine the ability of Caymanians to truly aspire and to truly achieve in their own country,” the Premier said.

He pointed to the creation of Human Resources department to regularise work permits and protect Caymanians.

“I and the government realise full well. That there are challenges in many instances to Caymanians getting these opportunities. That not everybody who lives here and works here and owns companies here are prepared to give Caymanians opportunities,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

He called on all MLAs to work with the government with the aim to create a better Cayman. The budget was passed with 12 members voting for, five abstain, and one absent.

