Endemic iguana back to the Brac after surgery

November 4, 2017
Joe Avary
A Sister Islands Rock Iguana is back home in Cayman Brac after being airlifted to Grand Cayman for surgery to remove a curious facial growth.

She’s being called Nova. She was found last week, very thin and dehydrated, and suffering from some type of growth on her cheek. Veterinarians at Island Vets put the one-pound iguana under the knife, removing the growth and stitching her back up.

The Department of Environment said the Sister Islands endemic iguanas are facing the same pressures that preceded the collapse of Grand Cayman’s Blue Iguana population.

“The animals are getting run over by cars, they’re getting attacked by wild dogs, their young ones are getting eaten up by feral cats, it’s the same kind of things that are happening over there, so we need to try and do something to prevent it getting to the last ditch,” said DOE Terrestrial Unit Manager Fred Burton.

Mr. Burton told Cayman 27  he hopes the captive breeding programmes that brought the blue iguana back from the brink of extinction will not be necessary for its sister islands cousin.

As for Nova, she has shown great resilience in her recovery thus far, and if the tumor is non-cancerous, she may make a full recovery, according to Island Vets’ Ioana Popescu.

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

