C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Sports

F45’s ‘Beach Burpee Challenge’ raises over $7000 for Breast Cancer Foundation

November 24, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read
 
The fitness community united on Seven Mile Beach Sunday afternoon for over 45 minutes of broad jumping, squatting and leaping in the first ever ‘F45 Beach Burpee Challenge’.  The event saw over 70 participants, all adorning the traditional breast cancer pink, with proceeds going to the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation. Athletes began their fitness journey at the Kimpton beach, with competitors taking their final leap two miles later at Dart Beach. F45 Co-owner Ian Smith says the event is here to stay.
 
“We can’t wait to do this again next year, and hope that this will become an annual event on the Cayman sports and charity fundraiser calendar.” Smith says his group set a goal of $5000, but surpassed it with ease, raising over $7000 for the Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Foundation. The event which was sponsored by Dart Enterprises as well as a number of local businesses.
 
Dart Enterprises Vice President Chris Duggan, who participated in the event, said 45 minutes of burpees under the sun was a challenge that required a game plan.
 
“We had a great team, and a great strategy doing five burpees at a time, but it was a great team effort.”
 
Smith adds he was pleasantly surprised with the support the participants received as challenge progressed down Seven Mile Beach.
 
“We had the Governor come out at the water stop at the Governor’s House to cheer everyone on, which was amazing to have her support.”
 
 
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – Black Friday
Clean Gas
Eclipse Christmas
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: