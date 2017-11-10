C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Christmas 2017
Sports

Football: Ramoon preaches ‘the way forward together’ as election looms

November 9, 2017
Add Comment
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

Current CIFA President Lee Ramoon manifesto reads ‘the way forward together’ as the central message behind his re-election into a full-term as President of the Cayman Islands Football Association.

“When I came in the place was very chaotic with all the scandals with the past president and the past treasurers, so that alone was cleaning up that mess.”

Ramoon says a vote for his competitors, former Head of the Cayman Islands Referees Association Alfredo Whittaker, and former Director of National Teams Renard Moxam, would be a step backwards.

“Mr. Moxam was employed who was appointed by Mr. Webb and Mr. Whittaker was also under the old regime by Mr. Webb as well.”

Ramoon cites the league’s inclusion of First Division teams and the Under-20’s into the Premier League as one of many developmental decisions that will bear fruit under his leadership.

“Come January, March, when qualifications start, they’ll have a lot of games under their belt and collectively their learning and improving. Therefore, including them in the league was fantastic beneficial in the long run.”

Ramoon says the association is slowly rebuilding international credibility. CIFA is still under FIFA sanctions due to fraud convictions of former CIFA President Jeffrey Webb and former General Secretary Costas Takkas. Earlier in the year, CIFA’s reputation was further hamstrung by the Anti-Corruption Committee’s arrest of former Vice-President Bruce Blake. Ramoon says Blake will stay suspended until the ACC investigation commences. As for preventing future fraudulent activity, Ramoon says they’ve followed FIFA regulations and are on track for full funding.

“A lot of those milestones in regards to proper management systems, the transparency, more than one person signing on cheques, fraud cannot happen within CIFA again, as a result of these mechanisms in place.”

CIFA’s digital footprint has also come under question with the association lacking any real website for fans and players to follow. Ramoon says that’s changing as well.

“We just partnered with Sports Engine, which is a UScompany that deals sporting websites, participation, the fans, clubs, players.”

Come November 18th, Ramoon hopes the CIFA members will come alive in their support of his unified vision.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise

From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: