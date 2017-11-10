Football: Ramoon preaches ‘the way forward together’ as election looms

Current CIFA President Lee Ramoon manifesto reads ‘the way forward together’ as the central message behind his re-election into a full-term as President of the Cayman Islands Football Association.

“When I came in the place was very chaotic with all the scandals with the past president and the past treasurers, so that alone was cleaning up that mess.”

Ramoon says a vote for his competitors, former Head of the Cayman Islands Referees Association Alfredo Whittaker, and former Director of National Teams Renard Moxam, would be a step backwards.

“Mr. Moxam was employed who was appointed by Mr. Webb and Mr. Whittaker was also under the old regime by Mr. Webb as well.”

Ramoon cites the league’s inclusion of First Division teams and the Under-20’s into the Premier League as one of many developmental decisions that will bear fruit under his leadership.

“Come January, March, when qualifications start, they’ll have a lot of games under their belt and collectively their learning and improving. Therefore, including them in the league was fantastic beneficial in the long run.”

Ramoon says the association is slowly rebuilding international credibility. CIFA is still under FIFA sanctions due to fraud convictions of former CIFA President Jeffrey Webb and former General Secretary Costas Takkas. Earlier in the year, CIFA’s reputation was further hamstrung by the Anti-Corruption Committee’s arrest of former Vice-President Bruce Blake. Ramoon says Blake will stay suspended until the ACC investigation commences. As for preventing future fraudulent activity, Ramoon says they’ve followed FIFA regulations and are on track for full funding.

“A lot of those milestones in regards to proper management systems, the transparency, more than one person signing on cheques, fraud cannot happen within CIFA again, as a result of these mechanisms in place.”

CIFA’s digital footprint has also come under question with the association lacking any real website for fans and players to follow. Ramoon says that’s changing as well.

“We just partnered with Sports Engine, which is a UScompany that deals sporting websites, participation, the fans, clubs, players.”

Come November 18th, Ramoon hopes the CIFA members will come alive in their support of his unified vision.

