Formerly suspended teachers accused of abuse return to classrom

November 10, 2017
Kevin Morales
Two teachers suspended late last year over allegations they physically abused students are back in the classroom.

Police investigated the Sir John A Cumber Primary School teachers for two separate incidences — the first stemming from November 2016 and the other from December 2016, when it was alleged the teacher threw a chair at a student.

According to a statement sent to Cayman 27 from an Education Ministry spokesperson:

“The RCIPS investigations have concluded, as well as DES internal investigations, and both teachers are back in the classroom.
One was transferred to a different school and the other returned to the teacher’s original post at sir john a cumber primary school.”

Cayman 27 asked for clarification on when the teachers were reinstated but are yet to hear back.

Kevin Morales

Kevin Morales

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

