From concept to community: Camana Bay turns 10

November 14, 2017
Joe Avary
2 Min Read

Camana Bay is celebrating ten years of being a place to shop, dine, work, and live, but its roots date back to the mid 1990’s.

The Camana Bay story starts in 1995, when Dart purchased the Coral Caymanian hotel and the 236 acres of land that came with it, forming the basis for what we know today as Camana Bay.  The following year, the 26-acre dart nursery came into being, where many of the plants and trees we see today at Camana Bay were cultivated. After that, Dart hit the drawing board, starting a nearly ten-year planning process that included an EIA and several other studies and applications.

An artist’s rendering of what eventually became Camana Bay (courtesy Camana Bay)

In 2005, ground broke on the project, CIS opened in 2006, and the openings continued at a fever pace as 2007 was a year of ribbon cuttings as the first tenants moved in. In 2008, architects engaged the community in a series of planning charettes to inform Dart’s master planning process. 18 Forum Lane opened in 2016, and we at Hurley’s Media moved in shortly thereafter. And just this summer, the vehicular underpass on the realigned Esterley Tibbetts Highway opened to traffic, paving the way for future sea to sound connectivity.

Fast forward to last week, and a time for celebration, as Dart and government officials raised their glasses to toast a decade of Camana Bay.

What will the next ten years hold for Camana Bay?

The Dart group has some big plans. According to Camana Bay’s own in-house newsletter, future projrects may include a proposed ‘block seven’ office building, envisioned as Dart’s future headquarters.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

