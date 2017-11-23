C3 Pure Fibre
GT police station theft foiled

November 22, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
Police say would-be thieves gained entry to the George Town police station last night and tried to steal a motorcycle.
According to police, officers disrupted this morning’s (22 November) attempt at the rear of the station.
They say the two male suspects escaped. It is not the first such incident at the station. In fact, last year eight dirt bikes seized by police were stolen from the rear of the station.
Police are asking anyone with any information to contact the George Town police station at 949-4222 or the RCIPS anonymous tip line at 949-7777.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

