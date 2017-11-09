C3 Pure Fibre
HCCI now wholly owned by Narayana Health of India

November 8, 2017
Kevin Morales
1 Min Read

Health City Cayman Islands now is wholly owned by Narayana Health of India after a move announced Tuesday (7 November).

US-based Ascention Health had partnered with Narayana Health and its Chairman, Dr. Devi Shetty to open the East End hospital in 2012 through a private-public partnership with government.

Ascension announced now that it’s transitioning out of that role to focus on its other international efforts.

Narayana Health operates a chain of hospitals across India and the company was valued at more than US $1 billion in 2016.

Cayman 27 News Director Kevin Morales is an award-winning journalist with more than 12 years of experience. Kevin is a Milwaukee, Wis., native. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in journalism in 2005 from the University of Minnesota. He's a proud father and a loyal fan of the Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers, Milwaukee Bucks and U of M Golden Gophers.

