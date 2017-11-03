C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Culture News

Homage paid to late Weatherman Frank Ellsworth Roulstone jr: Premier- he was a ‘true nation builder’

November 2, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Legislators took time out from their budget debate in the LA to pay special tribute to Frank Ellsworth Roulstone Jr, affectionately known as Cayman’s weatherman yesterday (November 1).
Mr. Roulstone, who headed Cayman’s Weather Services from the ’60s to ’88 passed away last Thursday (02 November) at his home in West Bay.

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush eulogized Mr. Roulstone in the LA, as well as, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin. They recounted his 30-year career and his contribution to Cayman
“Mr. Frank was a devoted public servant, as well as, a friend to so many people in this community,” Mr Bush said.

Premier McLaughlin said, “We mourn his loss and we offer condolences to his family, they may rest assured that their father was one of the true nation builders of these Cayman Islands.”

Mr Roulstone passed away after a long illness. He was 85-years-old.

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: