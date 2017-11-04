House Speaker puts 3 MLAs on notice for contempt, among them Opposition Leader Ezzard Miller

House Speaker Hon. McKeeva Bush puts at least three members of the LA on notice today (03 November) that they could be found in contempt for breaching parliamentary procedures.

Mr. Bush kicked off today’s LA session with that pronouncement. He laid down the law as he opened Friday’s sitting.

“I am the Presiding Officer. Whether you like me or whether I choose not to be a part of any particular side in the past,” Mr. Bush declared.

From the outset this LA session Mr. Bush made it clear he will be a stickler for the rules and he kept to his word putting Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller on notice for comments he made in a radio interview.

“What went on on radio this morning (03 November) is a contempt of this House. I will decide and look at the rules accordingly,” Mr. Bush said.

Mr. Miller told Cayman 27 he had no idea what he said to provoke the Speaker. He said he was asked by the host on the programme about the UK’s parliamentary procedures.

“I read a piece on (UK Prime Minister Theresa) May’s parliamentary procedure and if he thinks I am in contempt and he wants to find me in contempt… well come aboard,” the Opposition Leader said.

As for his next step if the Speaker finds him in contempt, Mr. Miller said, “If he takes action we will deal with it. We will let the public, I am quite willing to, let the public judge my behaviour in Parliament.”

Newcomer legislators Kenneth Bryan and Barbara Conolly also found themselves in the Speaker’s bad books after confusion over who was speaking next in the budget debate Thursday (02 November) night. But Mr. Bryan irked the Speaker further Friday.

“For him to get on the radio and say I somehow forced him to speak and he was not ready is an insult to the Presiding Officer. Both members are in contempt. I will decide on the next course of action, if any,” Mr. Bush said.

Mr Bryan declined comment.

Mr. Bush’s lecture did not end there as put his foot down saying references by the Opposition to itself as a Shadow Government is contrary to Cayman’s Constitution.

The Speaker also shut down East End MLA Arden McLean’s attempt to respond and seek clarification on his position. Debate on the budget is currently in progress in the LA.

