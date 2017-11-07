C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
News

HSA encourages people get their flu shots

November 6, 2017
Add Comment
Philipp Richter
1 Min Read

The HSA is calling on everyone to get their flu shots.
The Health Services Authority today (6 November) began offering free vaccines in their clinics around the Cayman Islands. Nurse Manager Joanna Rose-Wright recommends everyone get their flu shots, but in particular children between 6 months to pre-school age.
“It is important because prevention is the key, if the message is out there and persons know what to do and they act on it then we may see a reduction in the amount of persons who would be coming to the hospital,” said Mrs. Rose-Wright.
Mrs. Rose-Wright said the shipment of vaccines was to arrive in the middle of October, but due to unforeseen circumstances the delivery was delayed.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter

Philipp Richter was born in Austria and moved to the Cayman Islands at the age of three. Throughout his life, he has always enjoyed documenting his surroundings with cameras. Studying television broadcasting and communications, he now can show the reality of life in Grand Cayman to the public.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: