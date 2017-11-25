ICCI seeking school supplies to donate to Anguilla

International College of the Cayman Islands students have kicked off a drive send much-needed school supplies to students on the hurricane-stricken island of Anguilla.

Student council President Shamori Richardson said ICCI has partnered with the Anguillan Ministry of Education in the drive and the college is asking the community to donate supplies such as pens and pencils and books to help students catch up on their education.

“ICCI as an institution, as an educational institution in the Cayman Islands we focus mainly on education, help them to be calm competing with the top business professionals, so in that case we wanted to spread that around another island,” said Mr. Richardson.

Donations can be made at the ICCI campus in Newlands.

Supplies that can be donated:

Pens & Pencils, Exercise books, story books, play dough, markers & erasers, ruled paper, board puzzles, building blocks, board borders, sharpeners, thumbtacks, rulers, board puzzles, paper, dictionaries, glue, chalk, stickers, envelopes, staplers/staples, first aid kits, folders, rubber bands, glitters, charts, double-sided tape, geometry sets.

