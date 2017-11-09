Keen-eyed boat partiers seek owner of gold ring found at Rum Point

The crystal clear waters of Rum Point couldn’t obscure a tiny treasure in the sand forever.

A curious glint caught the eye of Sunday funday boat party revelers. It turned out to be a white gold band, possibly someone’s wedding ring.

Puspa Rumba, the keen-eyed spotter of the ring, hopes by taking the story of their discovery public, they can find the ring’s rightful owner.

“You know how sometimes people out there can be greedy? So that’s why this ring inside has a code, so if someone come with the code that matches it, I will definitely give this ring to the person,” said Ms. Rumba.

She said a couple people have reached out thinking it might be theirs, but the inscriptions didn’t match. If you think the might be yours. Puspa says you can find her at Eclipze Hair Design and Day Spa in Camana Bay.

