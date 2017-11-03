Kirkconnell pushes port, but price tag still to be revealed

Tourism Minister Hon. Moses Kirkconnell rubbishes Opposition claims of a $300-plus million price tag for the proposed cruise berthing facility, but he stops short of announcing its actual cost.

Last night (01 November) Mr. Kirkconnell defended the project.

He disputed Opposition Leader Hon. Ezzard Miller’s figures for the project and described the newspaper report he quoted as fake news.

“$300 million in capital costs was repeated many times, but I will not repeat it again because it is not correct. $50 to $100 million cruise line contribution, I do not know where that came from,” Mr. Kirkconnell said.

The minister said the preliminary design for the facility is done and pre-qualified bidders are vying for a design, build, finance and maintain contract. He also added there’s no government guarantee or government risk in the project.

