Jay Ajayi to the Eagles, Jimmy Garoppolo to the Niners and Kelvin Benjamin to the Bills. Rooster 101’s Dr. Doug sits down with the Sports Guy to break down all the winners and losers of the NFL’s trade deadline.
Let’s Talk Sports: NFL Trade Deadline with Dr. Doug
November 1, 2017
1 Min Read
