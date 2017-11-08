The Philippine Guardian Brotherhood holds it’s second annual ‘SportsFest’ this Monday 13 November at the Arc in Camana Bay. We sit down with PGBI’s Juan Miranda and Noli Lapena to get all the details.
-
Share This!
Let’s Talk Sports: PGBI SportsFest with Juan Miranda and Noli Lapena
November 8, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
About the author
Jordan Armenise
From Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. It was in this role where he was able to merge his best attributes: sports knowledge and personality. While with the Ticats, Jordan provided live analysis and interviews while developing a digital portfolio of one-on-one interviews, episodic sports comedy and full length sports & news features. He has also worked with CBC Sports for Hockey Night in Canada, the 2014 Sochi Olympics and Special Olympics as well as roles with Cineflix and Cream Productions as an Assistant Director.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.