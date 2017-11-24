C3 Pure Fibre
Man critical after West Bay crash

November 23, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
One man is in critical condition after a single car collision on the Esterley Tibbetts highway last night (22 November.) According to the RCIPS shortly before 9pm officers responded to a crash on the highway, south of Yacht Drive. A white Honda Civic had collided with a light pole. The driver was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital. Police say the car sustained severe damage in that incident.

