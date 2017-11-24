One man is in critical condition after a single car collision on the Esterley Tibbetts highway last night (22 November.) According to the RCIPS shortly before 9pm officers responded to a crash on the highway, south of Yacht Drive. A white Honda Civic had collided with a light pole. The driver was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital. Police say the car sustained severe damage in that incident.
-
Share This!
Man critical after West Bay crash
November 23, 2017
1 Min Read
You may also like
Crime • News • Politics
Operation Tempura closed: DPP rules no criminal prosecution for Bridger and Coy
November 23, 2017
Crime • News
Police arrest suspect in George Town Police Station break-in
November 23, 2017
Crime • News
Stephens out of prison on conditional release
November 23, 2017
About the author
Reshma Ragoonath
Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.
Add Comment
You must log in to post a comment.