Man critical after West Bay crash

One man is in critical condition after a single car collision on the Esterley Tibbetts highway last night (22 November.) According to the RCIPS shortly before 9pm officers responded to a crash on the highway, south of Yacht Drive. A white Honda Civic had collided with a light pole. The driver was transported to the Cayman Islands hospital. Police say the car sustained severe damage in that incident.

