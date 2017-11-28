C3 Pure Fibre
Man in court for wounding after hammer attack

November 27, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
A 34-year-old George Town man appeared in court today (27 November) for allegedly hitting another man on the head with a hammer.
Alain Martinez-Hernandez faced magistrate Valdis Foldats in Summary Court this morning charged with grievous bodily harm wounding.
The crown council did not provide a case file for the matter and he was granted $900 bail.
Mr. Martinez-Hernandez was arrested at a business place on Portland Road in George Town on Friday (24 November).
Police say just before 12pm that day they responded to a report of an altercation between two men known to each other. One of the men allegedly used a hammer to strike the other on the head. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was treated and later released.
Mr Martinez-Hernandez returns to court 12 December.

