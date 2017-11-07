C3 Pure Fibre
Parade of Lights
Flow – Value Plans
Crime News

Man stabbed in robbery attempt

November 6, 2017
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

A man is left nursing stab wounds after an attempted robbery over the weekend. It’s one of two incidents under police investigation.
The first happened at around 1 Saturday morning (4 November.)
Police say a man was attacked by two men at his residence in the Washington Boulevard area of George Town.
The suspects demanded his cell phone. He fought back and was stabbed in the leg and in the arm. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment.
Police say the suspects were dressed in all black clothing.
The second incident occurred at around 9:20 Sunday (5 November) night.
A woman was walking alone on Boilers Road when she was approached by a man who placed a sharp object to her side and demanded her money.
The man was startled by a passing vehicle and ran off toward the waterfront.
Police advise the public to exercise caution when walking at night especially in poorly-lit areas. Anyone with information are asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or RCIPS tip line at 949-7777.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – November 2017
Eclipze Generic
C3 Pure Fibre

Subscribe Today

Please fill out the information below to Subscribe to Hurleys Media LTD. This will allow you to post comments on articles, get notifications on upcoming events and MORE!
Email address
Favorite Radio Station(s)
Spam free & Secure :)
%d bloggers like this: