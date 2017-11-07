Man stabbed in robbery attempt

A man is left nursing stab wounds after an attempted robbery over the weekend. It’s one of two incidents under police investigation.

The first happened at around 1 Saturday morning (4 November.)

Police say a man was attacked by two men at his residence in the Washington Boulevard area of George Town.

The suspects demanded his cell phone. He fought back and was stabbed in the leg and in the arm. The victim was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital for treatment.

Police say the suspects were dressed in all black clothing.

The second incident occurred at around 9:20 Sunday (5 November) night.

A woman was walking alone on Boilers Road when she was approached by a man who placed a sharp object to her side and demanded her money.

The man was startled by a passing vehicle and ran off toward the waterfront.

Police advise the public to exercise caution when walking at night especially in poorly-lit areas. Anyone with information are asked to call George Town police station at 949-4222 or RCIPS tip line at 949-7777.

