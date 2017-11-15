C3 Pure Fibre
Manderson says Civil Service not doing a “spectacular job” on succession planning, but it is being addressed

November 14, 2017
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Deputy Governor Hon. Franz Manderson admits the Civil Service is not doing a “spectacular” job of succession planning to ensure Caymanians are being trained to take over the reins in the public sector.
He told Finance Committee this morning (14 November) that enforcement of provisions under the new Public Authorities Law is not where it should be, but systems are being put in place.
“That is what I cannot give to this committee today that, that kind of effort is being made. But I have identified it. We have not pushed our head in the sand and hoped that it went away. We are now putting in place really, really stringent plans in place to be able to achieve it,” said the Deputy Governor.
Mr. Manderson added that he is committed to Caymanians being identified and trained up to take over key posts, like Commissioner of Police, Prisons Director and Fire Chief.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 16 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

